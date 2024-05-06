You Can Join the Humboldt Local Agency Formation Commission as a Public Member

This is a press release from the Humboldt Local Agency Formation Commission:

Are you passionate about the evolution of local agencies, good governance, and ensuring essential municipal services for all communities? The Humboldt Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) is currently accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving on the commission as a regular public member. The regular public member fully participates in the discussion and deliberation at LAFCo meetings and votes on all items put before the commission. No person may serve as the regular public member who at the same time is an officer or employee of a local public agency. To obtain an application, please visit www.humboldtlafco.org or email [email protected]. The application submittal deadline is June 14th.