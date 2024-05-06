47th Annual Summer Arts and Music Festival June 8-9 at the Mateel Community Center

Saturday June 8th, and Sunday June 9th 2024 at the Mateel Community Center

** The Mateel Community Center presents

** The 47th Annual

** Summer Arts and Music Festival

BUY TICKETS NOW! (https://www.summerartsandmusicfestival.com)

Dear Mateel Members and community members both near and far,

The Mateel Community Center is so proud to be able to continue the tradition of our beloved Summer Arts and Music Festival, for the 47th time. This festival had its beginning in 1977 and has followed every year since except for 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021 we held the festival in and around the Mateel hall, at which we were able to re-create a festival vibe in a smaller and more intimate setting.

This year, on Saturday June 8th and Sunday June 9th, we are creating that intimate atmosphere again, and holding the 47th Annual Summer Arts and Music Festival at the Mateel Community Center hall. This allows us to continue to celebrate together at a much lower cost to the community center.

There will be 30+ handcrafted artisan booths to showcase the talent that our community has to offer. There will also be amazing food offerings, local beer & wine, and of course an array of great local music will be presented on 2 stages! As always this will be a very family friendly event and kids 12 and under are free (must be accompanied by a parent and/or legal guardian). This smaller setting also allows us to lower admission fees, making it accessible to more members of our community. Please refer to our website www.summerartsandmusicfestival.com for discounted advance ticketing, and more information.

Sustainability is the key for this year as we make plans and look forward to returning to an outside format at another local venue, and a setting that makes the most sense for us financially and otherwise. We have some very good options on the table that will be discussed for 2025 as we move forward throughout the year.

The public Mateel board meetings are held every third Wednesday of the month starting at 6pm at the Mateel Community Center at 59 Rusk Lane Redway, CA 95560. Anyone may come and speak during the public comment period. You can also email us at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) . We love our community and home and we look forward to celebrating our unique culture at the Mateel Community Center on June 8th & 9th!

Sincerely,

The MCC Board of Directors

** Special Discounted Advance Weekend Tickets On Sale Now!

** Only Available Online!

** Advance Weekend Ticket – $25

Single Day Admission at Door – $20

Weekend Admission at Door – $30

The Mateel Community Center was founded in 1978 by a group of local volunteers. When an arson set fire to the old Fireman’s Hall where events were held, a group came together and started Reggae on the River in 1984 to help build a new Community Center. The Mateel Community Center then opened its new doors in 1988 with the funds from this successful and world renowned festival.

