'Empowering America Tour' Rolls Into Nashville As Nebula Academy Visits Schools, Offers Info On Tech Careers
Nashville is on the brink of a technological renaissance, where untapped talent meets unprecedented opportunity”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebula Academy, sponsored by Apex Systems -(a world class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experiences), along with We Connect The Dots, a 501 c3, have created a mission to demystify the plethora of career paths in technology, as well as equip participants with requisite skills to thrive in such roles.
The Empowering America Tour will visit high schools, colleges and tech schools from May 6th to May 8th 2024, throughout Nashville and it's surrounding areas.
As the brightly wrapped Nebula Academy RV makes it's way throughout Nashville, it will be visiting a variety of educational institutions and technology driven businesses bringing their mission to foster workforce development for young adults and adults through a suite of innovative programs.
The RV, driven by Laurie Carey, CEO and founder of Nebula Academy, along with her faithful dog Echo, has traveled to many cities along the east coast, as well as cities in Texas, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi to offer her mission on tech careers to both students and adults.
Nashville has a burgeoning IT corridor. Over the past few years, this exciting city has been quietly transforming into a dynamic tech hub. Known for its rich musical heritage, Nashville is now hitting high notes in the technology sector, making it an increasingly attractive destination for tech professionals and companies alike.
"Nashville is on the brink of a technological renaissance, where untapped talent meets unprecedented opportunity" states Laurie Carey, President and CEO of Nebula Academy. "As we explore this vibrant city, we're committed to uncovering these hidden resources and nurturing them with the skills necessary for a sustainable future. Join us in unlocking the potential of Nashville's tech evolution."
For more information, or to visit the Nebula Academy RV call 631-468-7477 or visit www.Nebulaacademy.com
www.WeConnectTheDots.org
All media are invited to gather information on the Empowering America Tour.
Laurie Carey is the CEO of Nebula Academy, an online learning platform, and also the Founder and Director of We Connect The Dots, a 501c3 org providing 21st Century workforce skills to students embracing STEAM careers. Carey is a certified NYS WBE and CTLE provider that offers innovative and customized learning solutions for the modern workforce. With over 40 years of experience in technology and business, Laurie is a trusted advisor to executives, educators, and nonprofits, helping them navigate the disruptions and opportunities created by technology.
As a Harvard-trained executive coach and a certified neuroleadership coach, Laurie combines neuroscience research and coaching principles to design and deliver engaging and effective programs that foster safe learning environments, enhance learning outcomes, and develop more productive individuals, leaders, and teams. Laurie is also passionate about empowering students to pursue STEAM careers, as the founder and board chair of We Connect The Dots, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides awareness and education of 21st century workforce skills. Laurie leverages her dyslexic thinking and customer relationship management skills to create impactful and collaborative partnerships across various sectors and industries.
