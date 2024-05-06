Senate Resolution 252 Printer's Number 1456

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - A Resolution adopting a temporary rule of the Senate relating solely to amendments to the General Appropriation Bill and other appropriation bills for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, including any amendments offered to or for supplemental appropriations for prior fiscal years.
