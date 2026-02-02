House Bill 1286 Printer's Number 2849

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors YOUNG, E. NELSON, KHAN, LEADBETER, ISAACSON, KENYATTA, M. MACKENZIE, GIRAL, BURGOS, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CONKLIN, MALAGARI, FLEMING, ZIMMERMAN, STEELE, CERRATO, GREEN, CURRY, JAMES, BRENNAN, RIVERA, K.HARRIS, MADSEN

Short Title An Act amending the act of October 25, 2012 (P.L.1618, No.197), known as the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline Notification Act, further providing for definitions; providing for training requirements for public lodging establishments and for training requirements for third-party listing platforms and rental operators; further providing for enforcement, for violation, for affirmative defenses, for administrative penalties and for criminal penalties; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Memo Subject Human Trafficking Awareness Training (Former HB2455)

