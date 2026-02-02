Senate Bill 802 Printer's Number 1418

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors STEFANO, BOSCOLA, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, SAVAL, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, SCHWANK, KANE, DUSH, STREET, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, COMITTA, BROWN, COLLETT, FLYNN, CULVER, MILLER, PICOZZI, LANGERHOLC

Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, providing for communication barrier designation; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Communication Impairment Designation on Driver’s Licenses

Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM

