Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 990
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, KEEFER, HUTCHINSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities, providing for restrictions of motor vehicles based on power source prohibited.
Memo Subject
Vehicle Choice
Actions
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Sept. 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026
Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
