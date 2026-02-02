Submit Release
Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 990

2025-2026 Regular Session

BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, KEEFER, HUTCHINSON

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities, providing for restrictions of motor vehicles based on power source prohibited.

Vehicle Choice

Actions

1140 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Sept. 4, 2025
Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026
First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026

Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM

