Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Senate Bill 990 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, KEEFER, HUTCHINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities, providing for restrictions of motor vehicles based on power source prohibited. Memo Subject Vehicle Choice Actions 1140 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Sept. 4, 2025 Reported as committed, Feb. 2, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026 Generated 02/02/2026 05:41 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.