Summit Rest Area on I-80 by Laramie to close for cleaning

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on I-80 east of Laramie will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8 and 9, for deep cleaning and parking lot striping.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday while cleaning and maintenance take place.

Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will remain closed to the public. Truck parking will remain available while car and RV parking will be closed.

