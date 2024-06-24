NEW BOOK ELEVATES HUMAN VALUES OVER CORPORATE VALUES
HUMAN JUSTICE by Human and the Lights
Human Justice tells the compelling true story of a human rights lawyer's last trial in a 15-year career spent helping people living on the margins enforce civil rights and anti-discrimination laws.
— Human and the Lights
Corporate values, which focus on money and nothing else, played out to their logical extreme in the case, signaling that corporatism is incompatible with a sustainable future for our species and our planet.
“This was my last trial before leaving the law to focus on leading with my heart,” writes the author, who wrote the book in the four months between the end the trial and the tribunal’s verdict. “I knew before it was over that this was my last trial, as I didn’t want to put another human through the abuse the corporate side piled on my friend and client.”
Through storytelling that reads like fiction, the author sheds light on a justice system dominated by corporations with an infinite appetite for natural resources and human souls, and calls for reorganizing society around empathy, sustainability, and love. As the author writes, human values must always trump corporate values.
With its timely message of unity and community, Human Justice is a spark igniting a shift in society from corporatism to consciousness.
A candid portrait of a justice system where corporate values reign supreme, Human Justice is a cathartic read for legal practitioners, and a guide for readers interested in how justice really works.
HUMAN JUSTICE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Human is a citizen of the multiverse. He was a human rights lawyer for 15 years before leaving the law to focus on leading with his heart. He substitute-teaches and enjoys nature. He gazes at the stars and sees himself dancing with them.
