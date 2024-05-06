06 May 2024

Solemn honoring of a prominent diplomat-mentor

On May 4, 2024, a ceremony was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Hero of Turkmenistan, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO Chinar Rustemova.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Vice-President of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmen of the World, Executive Director of the Charitable Foundation for assistance to children in need of care named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Rejep Bazarov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, faculty composition and student youth of the institute.

During the event, participants emphasized that Ch.Rustemova, as a skilled diplomat, with her conscientious, dedicated and impeccable work, makes a significant contribution to the prosperity and increase in the authority of the Motherland on the world stage, strengthening relations between Turkmenistan and foreign countries based on friendship, goodwill and mutual benefit.

At the end of the ceremony, the diplomat was presented with valuable and memorable gifts on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.