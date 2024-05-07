Empowering Global Growth: KLIK Appoints Mike van der Logt to Lead Sales Expansion

KLIK Appoints Mike van der Logt to Lead Sales Expansion KLIK is the leading provider of multimedia capture, distribution and collaboration systems for classrooms, meeting rooms, and event spaces. KLIKBoks HUB works in any classroom, meeting room or event space, integrating all of the digital collaboration tools you need, in one platform.

Seattle-based collaboration-tech leader KLIK adds Mike van der Logt to lead global sales expansion of its KLIKBoks Digital Collaboration Systems product line.

RENTON, WASHINGTON, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where digital transformation dictates the pace of global business, KLIK, a pioneering collaboration-tech company, has set its sights on global expansion. It is within this context that KLIK's latest strategic move comes to the forefront—the appointment of Mike van der Logt as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales, a decision set to catalyze the company's international expansion efforts.

Since 2015 KLIK has been synonymous with effective and affordable digital collaboration solutions in thousands of classrooms, meeting rooms and event spaces. With the introduction the all-new KLIKBoks HUB, frictionless collaboration is now possible between in-person and remote participants, making it easier for people to collaborate effectively whether they are in the same room or separated by thousands of miles.

“The silver lining to the pandemic for us was the realization that remote working and learning were here to stay,” states founder and CEO Costa Lakoumentas. “The all-new HUB is demonstrably the most effective and affordable collaboration platform for both in-person and remote participants available.”

Mike van der Logt is no stranger to KLIK, having launched the company’s worldwide sales network since its inception in 2015. Having led teams across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, his approach to sales is both holistic and nuanced, characterized by a keen ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities. His expertise in scaling operations and building partnerships has been instrumental in his previous roles, showcasing a blend of tactical excellence and visionary strategy.

“I am extremely proud to be part of this innovative team presenting cutting edge technology and ready to create next level growth,” comments van der Logt. “We launched our effort the first week of February (2024) in Barcelona, and have been overwhelmed with interest ever since.”

Under the leadership of Mike van der Logt, KLIK's sales expansion strategy is poised for a revolutionary shift. The strategy is multifaceted, focusing on leveraging technological innovation, understanding market needs, and building robust partnerships. It is a blueprint that aims not just for geographical expansion but for deep market penetration, ensuring that KLIK's solutions become integral to the businesses it aims to serve. This approach requires not just understanding what the markets need but anticipating future trends and positioning KLIK as a leader in innovation and customer satisfaction.

The ultimate beneficiaries of KLIK's sales expansion strategy are its customers and partners. By bringing its innovative solutions to a wider audience, KLIK aims to empower organizations around the world to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and growth. Partners stand to gain from an expanded network, enriched by diverse market insights and opportunities for collaboration. The expansion is not just about KLIK's growth but about fostering a global ecosystem where technology drives progress for all stakeholders.

At the core of its mission lies a commitment to not only innovate but to make its groundbreaking solutions accessible on a global scale. The ambition is clear: to empower organizations around the world with its collaboration technology, thereby driving progress and fostering growth across borders. This ambition calls for a strategic approach to sales expansion, one that transcends traditional methods and taps into the vast potential of diverse markets. As KLIK embarks on this exciting journey, the anticipation is palpable, and the potential for success is limitless.

About KLIKBoks, Inc.

KLIKBoks, Inc. develops disruptive collaboration technologies that boost productivity, enhance teamwork, and enrich the learning experience. Their KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines offer innovative, easy-to-use solutions for seamless hybrid collaboration in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and event spaces. KLIKBoks, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA (https://www.klikboks.com).



Digital Content Management for Education, Business & Government boosts engagement, improves productivity and delivers better collaboration outcomes.