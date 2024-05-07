Craft Health Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
Craft Health continues to prioritize employee satisfaction and excellence in workplace culture.
At Craft Health, we strive to foster a culture where individuals can do gratifying work, genuinely express themselves, and contribute to the company mission, while having fun."TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Health is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Craft Health.
— Trey Marler
Great Place To Work® is the authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Craft Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“At Craft Health, we strive to foster a culture where individuals can do gratifying work, genuinely express themselves and contribute to the company mission, while having fun,” expressed Trey Marler, Craft Health’s President and Founder.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
Craft Health Is Hiring
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://craftbodyscan.com/join-us/
About Craft Health
Craft Health is at the forefront of transforming health and wellness for all. Our core mission is to rejuvenate health and safeguard lives. Leveraging cutting-edge CT scanning technology, we identify even the smallest irregularities months or even years before symptoms appear, providing early detection crucial for combating silent killers like heart disease and cancer. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and superior quality, Craft Health remains steadfast in its focus on empowering individuals to proactively manage their health and live their best lives.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
