Governor Abbott Names Tips Chair Of Texas Funeral Service Commission

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Kristin Tips as chair of the Texas Funeral Service Commission. The Commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers, examines applicants and issues appropriate licenses, and regulates cemetery and crematory services.

Kristin Tips of San Antonio is the president and funeral director of Mission Park Funeral Chapels, Cemeteries, and Crematories. She is a member of the International Cemetery, Cremation & Funeral Association, National Funeral Directors Association, Texas Funeral Director Association, and Texas Cemeteries & Crematories Association. Tips received a Bachelor of Arts in Management from the University of the Incarnate Word and Associate of Applied Science in Mortuary Science from San Antonio College.