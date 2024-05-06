The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach Wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2024
The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach is Recognized as a Traveler-Favorite Hotel placing them among the top 10% of listings worldwide.
Congratulations to The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards, which honor businesses that demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.”NEW BUFFALO, MICHIGAN, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards for 2024. The award honors businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings worldwide on Tripadvisor.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority over travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over 12 months, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.
“Each Neighborhood Hotel has a story. In Grand Beach, we embraced the surroundings while preserving and honoring the roadside inn’s storied history (think: gangsters, gamblers, and famous boxers of the 1930s) throughout the renovation process. A heavy boxing bag in the game room serves as a nod to the famous boxers of the era who would stay at the inn while photos of found objects in the old walls grace the new walls. We're proud of our scrappy start-up — to open four properties in 4 years, all with such high Tripadvisor reviews and huge guest satisfaction. We’re very grateful,” says Jonathan Gordon, Founder and CEO of The Neighborhood Hotel.
“Congratulations to The Neighborhood Hotel Grand Beach on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses consistently demonstrating a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
About The Neighborhood Hotel
The Neighborhood Hotel was founded in 2020 by Jonathan Gordon — a travel enthusiast who enjoys spaces that inspire, comfort and fuel. Each suite is well equipped for short and longterm stays (i.e. kitchens, laundry, etc.). The Neighborhood Hotel transforms old buildings with compelling history into well outfitted apartment style hotels that honor the old while representing the now. The vibe is fresh and fun with rooms that are stocked to support everyone from the homebody to the adventurer. The hotels provide a basecamp for the explorer and a sanctuary for travelers who need to recharge, reset or chill. The suites are simple and clean, punctuated with accents that bring the right amount of pop. The Neighborhood Hotel has locations in Chicago: Lincoln Park, Little Italy, West Loop (2025 opening) and Southwest Michigan: New Buffalo and Grand Beach.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.
Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following:
www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.viator.com.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2023
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
