MPD Searching for Shooting Suspect in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Northwest shooting.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at 2:30 a.m., the victim reported walking in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest, when he heard the sounds of gunshots. The victim, an adult male, realized he was shot and self-transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored van with an Arkansas license plate of “Ex68732”.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067708