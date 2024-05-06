MPD Searching for Northwest Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the community’s help to locate a suspect involved in a robbery.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at approximately 4:55 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was inside of a retail establishment in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect snatched property from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect and suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24066170

