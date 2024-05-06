Submit Release
*Decedent Identified* MPD Investigating Fatal Southeast Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast, for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Delonta Pearson of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067705

