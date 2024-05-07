FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FOREIGN DRAMATIC FEATURE “SIRA”

The foreign dramatic feature SIRA is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on May 7, 2024

Every citizen can fight terrorism, and the women in my story show self-sacrifice for the common good. Our responsibility is to defend ourselves and put an end to those who'd to destroy our countries.” — Filmmaker Apolline Traoré

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the foreign dramatic feature SIRA, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on May 7, 2024.

SIRA is the story of a young nomad named Sira, who, after a brutal attack, refuses to surrender to her fate without a fight and instead takes a stand against Islamist terror. SIRA follows the journey of a beautiful young Peul girl, Sira, and her tribe cross Northern Africa’s Sahelian desert to take refuge in her fiancé's village. In the middle of the journey, Sira sees her tribesmen violently massacred. After being humiliated by Sira, the chief, Yéré, decides to kidnap her and leaves her for dead in the middle of the desert. Sira is left to face her survival instinct alone. She gradually organizes herself and makes contact with one of the camp's kidnapped prostitutes, Kemi, who risks her own life for her freedom and Sira's survival. Meanwhile, her devastated fiancé Jean Sidi doesn't believe she's dead and sets out to find her, risking her own life in the process. One distressing situation followed another, and one last person helped her to escape is Karim, an undercover soldier. But Sira wants more than just to escape, she also wants revenge.

Written and directed by Apolline Traoré, SIRA was produced by Denis Cougnaud and Apolline Traore. SIRA has already achieved strong box office success in French-speaking Africa, and was the official submission of the nation of Burkina Faso for the 'Best International Feature Film' category of the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. SIRA won the Berlin International Film Festival’s Panorama Audience Award for Feature Film and also won African Movie Academy Awards for Best Director (Apolline Traoré) and Best Sound (Vianney Aube). SIRA’s cast features Nafissatou Cisse (‘Sira’), Mike Danon (‘Moustapha’), and Lazare Minoungou (‘Yéré’).

“Every citizen can, in his or her own way, fight terrorism, and the women in my story show self-sacrifice for the common good.” says filmmaker Apolline Traoré. “Countries shaken by all these tragedies must not give in, nor give up. Our responsibility is to defend ourselves, to do whatever is necessary to put an end to the actions of those who want to destroy our countries and the harmony that used to reign in them.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SIRA directly with producer Denis Cougnaud of Araucania Films and Wide Management, the film's distributor, in collaboration with Pap Boye and Marco Urizzi.

