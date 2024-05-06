Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,086 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 06, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 6, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:54 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1661

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 416        Judiciary

HR 417        Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 418        Gaming Oversight

HR 419        Health

HR 421        Human Services

 

HB 2262      State Government

HB 2263      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2264      State Government

HB 2265      Local Government

HB 2267      State Government

HB 2268      Insurance

 

SB 832         Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1109       Labor And Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 335        To Appropriations

HB 1615      To Appropriations

HB 1626      To Appropriations

HB 2206      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HR 353        From Children and Youth to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 402        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 393        From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 337        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 404        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 415        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 98           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1608      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1632      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2097      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2174      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1021      From Insurance as Amended

HB 1867      From Insurance as Amended

HB 2138      From Insurance as Amended

HB 2234      From Insurance as Amended

HB 1661      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 478        From Transportation as Amended

HB 2233      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2251      From Transportation as Committed

 

SB 943         From Insurance as Committed

SB 915         From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1169

HB 2225

 

SB 277

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 352

A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "Muslim Heritage and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania.    

132-69

HR 365

A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Jewish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-2

HR 413

A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.         

130-71

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 7, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 06, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more