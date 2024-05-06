Daily Session Report for Monday, May 06, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 6, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:54 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1661
Bills Referred
HR 416 Judiciary
HR 417 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 418 Gaming Oversight
HR 419 Health
HR 421 Human Services
HB 2262 State Government
HB 2263 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2264 State Government
HB 2265 Local Government
HB 2267 State Government
HB 2268 Insurance
SB 832 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 1109 Labor And Industry
Bills Recommitted
HB 335 To Appropriations
HB 1615 To Appropriations
HB 1626 To Appropriations
HB 2206 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HR 353 From Children and Youth to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 402 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HR 393 From Children and Youth as Committed
HR 337 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 404 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 415 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 98 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1608 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1632 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2097 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2174 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1021 From Insurance as Amended
HB 1867 From Insurance as Amended
HB 2138 From Insurance as Amended
HB 2234 From Insurance as Amended
HB 1661 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 478 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2233 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2251 From Transportation as Committed
SB 943 From Insurance as Committed
SB 915 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1169
HB 2225
SB 277
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "Muslim Heritage and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
132-69
|
A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Jewish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-2
|
A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.
|
130-71
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.