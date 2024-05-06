Daily Session Report for Monday, May 06, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 6, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:54 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kazeem.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1661

Bills Referred

HR 416 Judiciary

HR 417 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 418 Gaming Oversight

HR 419 Health

HR 421 Human Services

HB 2262 State Government

HB 2263 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2264 State Government

HB 2265 Local Government

HB 2267 State Government

HB 2268 Insurance

SB 832 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1109 Labor And Industry

Bills Recommitted

HB 335 To Appropriations

HB 1615 To Appropriations

HB 1626 To Appropriations

HB 2206 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HR 353 From Children and Youth to Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 402 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 393 From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 337 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 404 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 415 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 98 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1608 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1632 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2097 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2174 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1021 From Insurance as Amended

HB 1867 From Insurance as Amended

HB 2138 From Insurance as Amended

HB 2234 From Insurance as Amended

HB 1661 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 478 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2233 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2251 From Transportation as Committed

SB 943 From Insurance as Committed

SB 915 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1169

HB 2225

SB 277

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 352 A Resolution designating the month of July 2024 as "Muslim Heritage and Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania. 132-69 HR 365 A Resolution designating the month of May 2024 as "Jewish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-2 HR 413 A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol. 130-71

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.