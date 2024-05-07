Viking Pest Control Organizes a Charity Bike Build for Local Families
Award-Winning Pest Control Company Collaborates with Catholic Charities to Donate Five Bicycles to Somerset County, NJ Families
We're thrilled to have collaborated with Bikes for Goodness Sake and Catholic Charities of Somerset County to provide these bicycles. It’s a rewarding way to make a positive impact & spread happiness.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control, known for stellar service, sustainability, and custom-tailored pest management solutions, is pleased to announce its recent philanthropic initiative to support families in need. The company incorporated a charity bike-build into its quarterly team-building event. The bicycles are being donated to deserving families in collaboration with Catholic Charities of Somerset County.
The bike build, held in early May, was a collaborative effort that showcased the power of community spirit and generosity. Viking Pest Control team members, joined by an expert bike mechanic from Lees Bikes, assembled five high-quality bicycles from Bikes for Goodness Sake.
”We believe in giving back to our community in meaningful ways," said Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional at Viking Pest Control. "We're thrilled to have collaborated with Bikes for Goodness Sake and Catholic Charities of Somerset County to provide these bicycles. It’s a rewarding way to make a positive impact and spread happiness.”
"We are incredibly grateful to Viking Pest Control for their dedication to supporting our mission and making a difference in the lives of local families," said Lori Soto, Supervisor III at Catholic Charities of Somerset County. "The bicycles donated through this initiative will provide joy to the children while promoting outdoor activity and strengthening family bonds.”
The five bicycles and helmets will be distributed to families identified by Catholic Charities of Somerset County, ensuring they reach those who will benefit from this gesture of kindness and support.
Viking Pest Control is a trusted provider of pest management services, serving residential and commercial clients with integrity and expertise. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, the company offers comprehensive pest control solutions tailored to meet individual needs. Viking's dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement sets it apart as a trusted industry leader and was rated among the best in the country by publications including Forbes Home, Better Homes & Gardens, and Real Simple.
