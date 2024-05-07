Renowned Car Audio Expert Joins B.I.G.
Jason will use his deep understanding of audio to fuel product development and boost the brand's visibility in the market and build out robust training programs to support growth of our dealers.”OXNARD, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.I.G (BOSS Audio Systems, Planet Audio, SSL), a leading manufacturer of high-quality car audio and video products, proudly announces the addition of a seasoned industry expert to its team. With over three decades of experience in car audio innovation and a proven track record of success, Jason Digos joins B.I.G. as Senior Sales Trainer.
At B.I.G, Digos will use his deep understanding of audio to fuel product development and boost the brand's visibility in the market, building out robust training programs to support growth of our dealers, and bring expert installation knowledge in helping DIYs better their sound system. His position signifies B.I.G.’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge audio solutions.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at B.I.G," said Digos. "In my time in car audio, I've always been all about creating the best sound experiences. I can't wait to bring that passion to B.I.G and help take things to the next level.”
Jason relocated to California to pursue further education while continuing his passion for car audio, landing a position at Breakers Stereo in Oxnard. Standing out with his skills and hard work, he was later recruited by Rockford Fosgate, where he spent a decade building iconic demo cars and contributing to OEM audio systems for brands like Nissan and Mitsubishi.
After Rockford Fosgate, Digos founded his own company, specializing in Home A/V and networking systems. Collaborating with brands like Diamond Audio/Cerwin Vega and Elettromedia, he made significant contributions to product development and market expansion.
In recent years, Jason played a crucial role at MSC-America in establishing Audiotec Fischer and BLAM Brands in the U.S. His extensive experience and industry insights have cemented him as a trusted authority in car audio.
"We are so excited to welcome Jason to the B.I.G family," said Navid Farhand, Executive Vice President at B.I.G. "With his know-how and impressive record, he's going to be key as we grow. B.I.G. is committing more than just quality products, we believe in elevating our customers experience by further building out local customer support and trainings!”
About B.I.G.:
Since 1987, B.I.G (BOSS Audio Systems, Planet Audio, SSL) has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 500 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
