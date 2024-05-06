Monday, May 6

Rep. Greg Nance: From Kitsap, with best wishes for success, some tips for the new ferries chief

Steve Nevey, congratulations on your appointment as assistant secretary for Washington State Ferries. You take the helm of our iconic ferry fleet amid significant headwinds. You’ve inherited a tough job, as every canceled sailing causes hardship with neighbors missing work, missing school and missing medical care. There is good news: The WSF crew cares deeply and is working around the clock to restore reliability. Ferry riders also care deeply and have ideas to help us improve. The Legislature is making bipartisan investments in our maritime workforce and ferry fleet. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Erika Schultz)

‘It’s hard not to give up.’ The homeless scatter across Washington state as cities ban them from public spaces

In the past year, at least five Washington cities and two counties responded to increased homeless populations with camping bans. Smaller Washington cities like Clarkston are increasingly confronting the housing crisis more commonly associated with densely populated, urban areas. That could be a preview of what’s to come, not just in Washington but nationwide, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in June. Justices are considering whether to overturn lower-court rulings in Oregon and Idaho that protect homeless people from being ticketed, charged, or arrested for sleeping on public property when there is no shelter available. Continue reading at KUOW. (InvestigateWest)

Her best friend died after getting kicked out of treatment. She passed a law to address ejections

It’s a rainy, grey winter morning, and Representative Lauren Davis is trying to get into her parking spot at the state capitol, while also attending a Zoom meeting on drug policy. It’s day one of the 2024 Washington legislative session, which leadership have declared will be focused heavily on fentanyl. Preliminary reports from 2023 show drug deaths are rising faster in Oregon and Washington than anywhere in the country. Davis is one of the many Washingtonians who lost someone fighting addiction last year: Her best friend, Ricky Klausmeyer-Garcia. Continue reading at KNKX. (Jennifer Wing)

