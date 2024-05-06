Wicomico County Son Charged With Murder Of His Mother

May 6, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) — Maryland State Police homicide investigators arrested a Wicomico County man today and charged him with the murder of his mother.

The accused is identified as Jeremy Gentry, 48, of the 200-block of Sand Castle Boulevard in Fruitland, Md. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Gentry is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner.

The deceased victim is identified as Beatrice Kay Gentry, 68, of the same address. Gentry was the mother of Jeremy Gentry. Cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy results.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night, the Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel from Fruitland were dispatched to a residence on Sand Castle Boulevard for the report of an unconscious woman. Upon their arrival, they were met by the victim’s husband.

Once they entered the home, police and EMS personnel located an unresponsive woman in the bathtub. EMS personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was subsequently requested by the Fruitland Police Department to assume the investigation.

Maryland State Police Forensic Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene for evidence. Further investigative efforts revealed Jeremy Gentry as the suspect. Subsequent consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office led to State Police investigators obtaining an arrest warrant for Jeremy Gentry. Gentry was arrested this morning without incident.

Assistance in the investigation is being provided by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill Police Department and the Fruitland Police Department. The investigation continues.

Jeremy Gentry

