Leading Animal Sanctuary Launches 401(Hay): Retirement Plan for Animals Ensures Lifelong Care

Zeke, 12, receives special treatment for a seizure disorder. ZsaZsa is 90 years old in human years, and receives anti-inflammatories, electromagnetic and acupuncture treatments for her arthritis.

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS), one of the nation’s leading sanctuaries for farm animals, has launched a playful take on the 401(k) retirement plan utilized by millions of Americans. Named 401(Hay), the campaign will provide financial support for the many senior horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs, and birds who reside at the Hudson Valley, New York sanctuary, ensuring that they can thrive throughout their golden years in the most challenging funding environment the sanctuary has ever seen.

“When hay and other essential costs skyrocket and donations dip, we feel it. Our elders – 35-year-old horses, 20-year-old cows, 14-year-old pigs and so many others – deserve the level of care they’ve grown accustomed to. 401(Hay) will ensure that we can continue to keep our promise to them.”

The idea for the campaign was “a team effort,” says Stevens, born from a recognition that sanctuaries around the country are experiencing the same challenge that Catskill Animal Sanctuary is. “We’re hoping that this campaign will succeed and be a model for other sanctuaries struggling like we are to think outside the box.”

In fact, in a recent survey of 45 sanctuaries around the country, CAS found that since the pandemic:

• Over 90% have experienced a drop in giving

• 1 in 5 has seen a drop of 50% or more

• All but one has seen a dramatic increase in the cost of hay and grain, with 37.5% saying costs have doubled

• 5% are downsizing or shutting down, while nearly all others are cutting staff or programs or taking numerous measures to narrow the gap between their expenses and their income

• 29% – nearly 1 in 3 – are “very concerned” about their survival

401(Hay) is a simple concept: supporters invest in the well-being of CAS's senior residents via a financial contribution that replenishes vital resources like hay, grain, medical supplies and ensures that elders can continue specialized treatments for conditions like arthritis, respiratory issues, and Cushing's Disease.

“Farm animals live long, long lives,” explains Managing Director Andrea Burritt. Cows can live into their twenties, horses can live to forty, goats, sheep, and pigs into their late teens with the proper care. But just like with humans, care becomes more involved, and therefore more costly, as they age.”

Catskill Animal Sanctuary hopes that the impact of the 401(Hay) campaign will extend beyond sanctuary grounds, reminding humanity that all of us, regardless of superficial differences of gender, race, political affiliation, sexual identity, religion, or species, want the same thing: the chance to live our lives in safety and comfort, surrounded by love.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary:

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS) is a 150-acre haven for farm animals rescued from cruelty and neglect located in New York’s Hudson Valley. In addition to emergency rescue & lifelong sanctuary, CAS provides innovative programs that educate the public about the sentience of farm animals, vegan living, and the benefits of plant-based eating. In 2024, CAS is excited to partner with New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Food Policy in offering free virtual programming to all NYC students.

