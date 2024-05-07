DisplayRide augments its Rideshare Monitoring Platform with the Deactivation Support System
We are proud to create a valuable feature that addresses a significant – and growing problem in rideshare”MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisplayRide Inc., an innovator of safety solutions for the Gig economy, announced the Deactivation Support System on its Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP), the industry’s first purpose-built solution for safety in rideshare.
— Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc.
Driver deactivation (wherein a driver is de-platformed from the App) is a serious issue in the rideshare industry. Often drivers are deactivated with little or no explanation by rideshare companies, in response to allegations by customers; the drivers are left helpless and without this (often, their main) source of income at least until the company concludes its investigation. This is usually a long-drawn, manual process that is inherently flawed, inefficient, and can likely result in a wrong conclusion, potentially – and unnecessarily creating significant liabilities; this is a lose-lose approach for both the drivers & rideshare companies.
The scale of this problem was illustrated in a recent survey quoted by the LA Times which revealed 2/3rd of CA drivers were deactivated at least once, and of those, 40% of Uber drivers & 24% of Lyft drivers were permanently deactivated.
The DisplayRide RMP Deactivation Support System provides the industry’s only solution that allows rideshare companies to not only conclude their investigation in a matter of minutes instead of the weeks they typically take, but importantly, to do so authoritatively and credibly, ensuring a fair outcome for both the drivers and the rideshare companies.
‘We are proud to create a valuable feature that addresses a significant – and growing problem in rideshare – one which has had grave consequences to everyone in the value chain”, said Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc. “Drivers no longer have to fear false deactivations while rideshare companies eliminate liabilities and improve operational efficiency; rideshare customers can also feel secure knowing the rides are being actively monitored by the DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform – rated the best dashcam for rideshare in 2023 and 2024”.
