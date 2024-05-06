Eastbound Off-Ramp Closure Planned at Exit 406 (Brandon) for Utility Work

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 3, 2024

BRANDON, S.D. – Beginning Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the Interstate 90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 406 (Brandon) will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The off-ramp closure is necessary for Xcel Energy to perform transmission line work. This work is anticipated to last up to five days. Traffic on S.D. Highway 11 over the Interstate or exiting east to I-90 will also be stopped periodically with the use of flaggers.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. A detour will also be in place utilizing exit 410 by directing motorists back to exit 406 in the westbound lanes. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone.

