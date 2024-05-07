REGGAE EVENING UNDER THE STARS FOREVER GIVING THANKS TOUR WITH BERES HAMMOND AND THIRD WORLD
Presented by Twilight Productions 2ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twilight Productions 2 proudly announces the highly anticipated Reggae Evening-Under-The-Stars Forever Giving Thanks Tour, featuring the legendary Beres Hammond, iconic reggae band Third World, and renowned DJ Mix Master David. The event is set to captivate audiences at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30342 on Sunday, August 18th, at 6:30 PM.
Atlanta's reggae music community has long been underserved, and Twilight Productions 2 is committed to addressing this gap by bringing world-class entertainment to the region. Building on the success of past events, the company aims to establish an annual reggae festival catering to the vibrant Atlanta market.
Beres Hammond, with a career spanning over 40 years, has solidified his position as one of reggae's most revered artists. From his early days with Zap Pow to his groundbreaking solo work, Hammond's smoky-sweet voice has enchanted audiences worldwide. His timeless hits like "Tempted To Touch" and "They Gonna Talk" continue to resonate across generations, making him a beloved figure in the reggae community.
Third World, a nine-time Grammy-nominated band, celebrated 50 years in the music industry in 2023. Their chart-topping hits in both reggae and crossover mainstream markets have earned them accolades, including the United Nations Medal of Peace.
"We are thrilled to bring the Forever Giving Thanks Tour to Atlanta," says Eddie Rush, CEO of Twilight Productions 2. "Beres Hammond's unparalleled talent and Third World's infectious rhythms promise an unforgettable evening of music and celebration."
Beres Hammond's live performances are renowned for their energy and charisma, with thousands of fans eagerly singing along to every word. His ability to vividly convey stories through song captivates audiences, making each performance a truly immersive experience.
Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Beres Hammond, Third World, and DJ Mix Master David live at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater. Tickets are available now at Ticket Master.
About Twilight Productions 2: Twilight Productions 2 is a leading event management company dedicated to bringing world-class entertainment to "underserved markets with a focus on cultural enrichment."
About Beres Hammond: Beres Hammond is a legendary Jamaican reggae singer, songwriter, and producer known for his soulful voice and timeless hits. With a career spanning over four decades, Hammond has become one of reggae's most iconic figures, earning accolades and adoration from fans worldwide.
About Third World: Third World is a Jamaican reggae band formed in 1973. With a fusion of reggae, soul, funk, and disco influences, the band has achieved international success and critical acclaim. Their infectious rhythms and socially conscious lyrics have made them a mainstay in the global reggae scene.
