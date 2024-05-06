West Business Development Center May Training Events

This is a press release from the West Business Development Center:

Digital Salon: Tuesdays starting May 7th from 4:00-7:00 PM

In today’s digital age, establishing a robust online presence is crucial for business growth. Whether you’re looking to attract customers, optimize sales, or streamline marketing efforts, our Digital Salon offers practical solutions tailored to your needs.

Areas of Focus Include: Digital Marketing Strategies, Social Media Management and Branding, Website Creation and Optimization, Instagram Shop and Meta Business Suite, TikTok and Influencer Marketing, Email Campaigns and More! For Spanish Speakers only. https://www.westcenter.org/trainings/salon-digital-3/

Social Media Advertising Strategies: Wed. May 15th from 12:00-1:00 PM

Join us as we explore the essential world of social media ads across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. This one-hour workshop is designed to equip you with a clear understanding of your advertising options, helping you make informed decisions to meet your marketing objectives effectively. Whether you’re new to social media advertising or looking to refine your strategy, this session is your key to unlocking greater marketing success._ https://www.westcenter.org/trainings/strategies-for-social-media-advertising/

The Customer Attraction Blueprint: Essentials of Customer Segmentation: Thurs. May 16th from 3:00-4:00 PM

Join our webinar to explore the fundamentals of customer segmentation. During this hour you will discover how to craft offers that not only appeal but genuinely connect customers with your business, creating a bond that welcomes customers again and again. Make the choice to connect, engage, and flourish. Your business deserves it.

https://www.westcenter.org/trainings/the-customer-attraction-blueprint/

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Food Entrepreneurship Series for Spanish Speakers: Live, in person at 185 E. Church St. on Thursdays from 4-5:00 PM starting on May 23rd.

Explore the world of food entrepreneurship with a recipe for success. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or simply passionate about food, there are many opportunities to turn your passion into a profitable business. From food trucks to catering companies to restaurants, the possibilities are endless. Join us as we examine the ingredients for success and share tips for making your food business thrive.

https://www.westcenter.org/trainings/cocinando-tu-camino-hacia-el-exito/