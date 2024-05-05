National Parking Reform Leader to Give Talk for North Coast Audiences Tomorrow

This is a press release from the Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities:

Tony Jordan, President of the Parking Reform Network

Tony Jordan, President of the Parking Reform Network, will be presenting a virtual talk for North Coast audiences [this] Monday, May 6th, at 5:30 pm entitled “Revitalizing Space: The Hidden Potential of Parking Reform.”

It’s easy to take car parking for granted. For generations, our cities have required nearly every new building — be it a home, an office, a restaurant, or a bowling alley — to provide off-street car storage, and the result is that parking is so ubiquitous that people only notice it when they can’t find it or have to pay to use it. The impacts of all this parking include higher rents, sprawl, and car dependency, feeding into a vicious cycle of more cars, more parking, wider roads, and more sprawl. The good news is that a simple prescription exists to halt and reverse this condition: eliminate parking mandates, manage on-street parking using pricing, and use the revenues to improve the neighborhood and encourage less driving.

With various parking reforms currently being developed and implemented in local communities including Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville, Tony’s presentation will offer important and timely insights for local residents, advocates, and decision-makers.

This event is sponsored by the Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities (CRTP) and will be held virtually on Zoom.

The event is free and open to the public. CRTP encourages any interested North Coast residents to attend. But be warned, once you see the truth about cheap and abundant parking, you’ll never be the same.

People can register to receive the Zoom link at transportationpriorities.org or at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYlduGoqTgoG9yZT_vTC4vFWjiVKhV-T0aB.

About Tony Jordan

Tony Jordan is on a mission to change how people think about parking policy. It started when he read Donald Shoup’s The High Cost of Free Parking in 2010 and used his experience as a labor organizer and software developer to build a coalition of Portlanders for Parking Reform.

After successfully organizing for local parking and land use reforms, Tony cofounded the Parking Reform Network in 2019. Its goal is to help people everywhere understand the impact of parking policy on climate change, equity, housing, and traffic. Tony now leads PRN’s team of self-proclaimed parking nerds, working closely with its board of directors and advisory board.

You can hear Tony speaking about parking reform regularly at local, regional, and national conferences. He has presented or been on panels at SXSW, YIMBYtown, the Congress for the New Urbanism, Rail~Volution, Walk/Bike/Places, the StrongTowns National Gathering and the National Shared Mobility Summit, among others.

Tony lives car-free in Portland, Oregon, with his wife Davida, their two children, and their dog Nova. Most of his spare time is devoted to parking reform, but he does squeeze in the occasional multi-day bike trip or strategy board game.