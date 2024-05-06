Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association Holding 100th Year Holy Ghost Celebration

This is a press release from the Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association in Ferndale:

This year [the Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association in Ferndale, California, a nonprofit organization is celebrating its] 100th year Holy Ghost Celebration May 17, 18th and 19th.

Friday May 17th, 5:00pm to 9:00pm An Azorean Inspired “Street Fair” to be held at Ferndale Community Center or “Fig Twig” adjacent to Fireman’s Park. Live Music, Craft & Food Vendors (including Portuguese inspired menu by TUYA’S), Games for All Ages and a Judged, Linguiça Cook~Off

Saturday May 18th, Rosary will begin at 5:30pm inside Ferndale Portuguese Hall followed by our Traditional Beans and Linguiça Dinner. Afterwards there will be a Live Band and Refreshments at Ferndale Community Center “Fig Twig” 7:00pm-10:00pm

Sunday May 19th, at 10:00am, The Parade will leave Portuguese Hall marching down Ferndale Main Street and over to the Assumption Church arriving at 10:00am Mass. Father will Bless The Crown at 10:30pm and Our Queens will be Crowned at the end of Mass. The Parade will march back to Portuguese Hall upon arrival the Portuguese National Anthem will be sung and a dove released. Immediately after we will begin seating for Our Traditional Sopas and Alcatra Lunch at 12:00pm. The Live Auction at Humboldt County Fairgrounds Dairy Judging Barn will open up for seating 1-1:30pm with Auction to start 2:00-2:30pm. Sopas and Alcatra Dinner to be served at 6:00pm back at the Portuguese Hall.