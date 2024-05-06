Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,046 in the last 365 days.

Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association Holding 100th Year Holy Ghost Celebration

This is a press release from the Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association in Ferndale:

This year [the Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association in Ferndale, California, a nonprofit organization is celebrating its] 100th year Holy Ghost Celebration May 17, 18th and 19th.

Friday May 17th, 5:00pm to 9:00pm An Azorean Inspired “Street Fair” to be held at Ferndale Community Center or “Fig Twig” adjacent to Fireman’s Park. Live Music, Craft & Food Vendors (including Portuguese inspired menu by TUYA’S), Games for All Ages and a Judged, Linguiça Cook~Off

Saturday May 18th, Rosary will begin at 5:30pm inside Ferndale Portuguese Hall followed by our Traditional Beans and Linguiça Dinner. Afterwards there will be a Live Band and Refreshments at Ferndale Community Center “Fig Twig” 7:00pm-10:00pm

Sunday May 19th, at 10:00am, The Parade will leave Portuguese Hall marching down Ferndale Main Street and over to the Assumption Church arriving at 10:00am Mass. Father will Bless The Crown at 10:30pm and Our Queens will be Crowned at the end of Mass. The Parade will march back to Portuguese Hall upon arrival the  Portuguese National Anthem will be sung and a dove released. Immediately after we will begin seating for Our Traditional Sopas and Alcatra Lunch at 12:00pm. The Live Auction at Humboldt County Fairgrounds Dairy Judging Barn will open up for seating 1-1:30pm with Auction to start 2:00-2:30pm. Sopas and Alcatra Dinner to be served at 6:00pm back at the Portuguese Hall.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Eel River Valley Portuguese Hall Association Holding 100th Year Holy Ghost Celebration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more