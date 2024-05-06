Southern Humboldt Farmers’ Markets Are Opening for the 2024 Market Season

The North Coast Growers’ Association (NCGA) is excited to announce the opening of the Southern Humboldt Farmers’ Markets beginning in May to kick off the 2024 market season! The Shelter Cove market will be open Tuesdays starting May 7th, at its new location in the parking lot of Gyppo Ale Mill (1661 Upper Pacific Drive). The Miranda market will be open on Mondays starting May 6th, in front of the Miranda Market (6685 Avenue of the Giants). The Garberville market is opening on Fridays, starting May 3rd, at the Garberville Town Square.

The Shelter Cove Farmers’ Market was founded in 2008 by Charlotte Griggsmiller and Janice Ogden. Located close to the beach, surfing, fishing, the lighthouse, and tide pools, the Shelter Cove market features in-season produce, veggie starts, plants, 100% grass-fed beef, pastured poultry and eggs, floral bouquets, soap and herbal products, and one of a kind arts and crafts. Griggsmiller has been managing the market since then and is also a farmer, offering seasonal plant starts and vegetables as Charlotte’s Perennial Gardens. Griggsmiller says, “I am jam-packed with veggie starts, flowering plants, trees, and bushes and am looking forward to seeing everyone as our market opens.” The Shelter Cove market takes place every Tuesday. This year the market will move to its new location at Gyppo Ale Mill and will run from 11am-3pm May 7th through October 29th.

Over fifteen years ago, the Miranda Farmers’ Market began with one farmer and has grown to an average of seven vendors. With the support of local businesses, tourists, and customers, Miranda market vendors are proud to serve the local community. In addition to produce, shoppers can find mushrooms, beef and pork, eggs, honey, crafts, body products, jams, and plants. The market takes place on Mondays from 2pm-6pm, May 6th through October 28th. Come on by to discover a variety of starts, produce, medicinal plants, mushrooms, hot food, and more!

The Garberville Farmers’ Market was founded in 1994 and has thrived under enthusiastic support from the local community. A quintessential part of Garberville, the Market serves as a one-stop shop for area residents and visitors alike. Vendors are thrilled to come back for the 2024 season, offering a wide variety of meat, eggs, produce, oysters, plants, mushrooms, jam, hot food, and art. Come out every Friday starting May 3rd from 11-3 on the Town Square at Church and Locusts streets in downtown Garberville. You won’t want to miss it.

With something for everyone, local farmers are ready to share the fruits of their labor, including a wide variety of delicious and affordable fruits and vegetables, mushrooms, humanely raised meat and eggs, honey and flowers, plant starts for the garden, native and ornamental plants, and so much more. For those who may be new to gardening, the farmers at the market are always happy to share helpful growing tips.

Customers with CalFresh EBT cards and WIC checks are welcome at most North Coast Growers’ Association Farmers’ Markets (except Shelter Cove). Market Match is also available to help make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable. CalFresh benefits can even be spent on plants and seeds that produce food. Visit the Market Info booth to learn more about CalFresh and Market Match or to sign up.

NCGA provides administrative support for the CalFresh Outreach and Market Match healthy food nutrition incentives program for the Garberville, Miranda, and Shelter Cove markets. NCGA receives funding support for the Market Match program from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program and the California Nutrition Incentive Program. NCGA also receives funding support through a contract with the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services for CalFresh Outreach. Shoppers can now use CalFresh and receive Market Match at all Humboldt County Certified Farmers’ Markets.

NCGA is now the operator of most Certified Farmers’ Markets in Humboldt County. Membership in the North Coast Growers’ Association is open to residents of Humboldt County who grow or raise what they sell within Humboldt County. Working collaboratively, NCGA staff and members represent agricultural interests in Humboldt County through community partnerships that promote local and healthy foods, programs that increase access to local food, participation in local and statewide policy-making, and coordination of nine Certified Farmers’ Markets. A number of independent markets and farm stands continue to operate in various communities. For a full listing of Certified Farmers’ Markets, community markets, farm stands, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms, as well as a directory of all farmers’ market vendors, please visit www.northcoastgrowersassociation.org.