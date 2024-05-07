ActualMeds Leaders to Present on Multidisciplinary Medication Management at Pharmacy Quality Alliance Annual Meeting
ActualMeds experts to highlight how to incorporate best practice medication management in an ambulatory, Dual-Eligible patient populationTALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in patient-centered medication management, today announced that the company’s Chief Clinical Officer Joseph Gruber, Jr., RPh, BCGP, FASCP, ActualMeds’ and Vice President of Clinical Pharmacist Services, James W. Duke, PharmD, RPh, CPh, will be presenting at the 2024 Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) Annual Meeting, being held May 14-16 in Baltimore, MD. Gruber and Duke will be joined by Steven Buslovich, MD,CMD, Vice President of Value-Based Care at PointClickCare who collaborated with ActualMeds on this important initiative.
The continuing education session focuses on the use case of technology enabled medication management service for a PACE program structured around interoperability of medication data combined with care coordination through collaboration between two provider organizations. The presenters will share the impact of utilizing a comprehensive medication management platform which imports disparate sources of medication and medical data to reconcile multiple medication claims, to identify risks and gaps in care, and to optimize medication regimens. This information is shared with a care management system to coordinate care for this patient population on an on-going basis.
ActualMeds has been a PQA member for many years and participates regularly in its various working committees to establish best practices in medication management, among other areas. An independent, non-profit organization with 225 diverse members across healthcare, PQA supports quality initiatives to drive better medication use and high-quality care. Its members include pharmacies, health plans, health care providers, pharmacy benefit managers, biopharmaceutical companies, technology vendors, government agencies, associations, health information technology organizations, researchers, accrediting organizations, and academia.
Conference attendees are encouraged to attend the session on May 15 at 12pm ET in Key 3 and 4 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel. To learn more about ActualMeds and best possible medication reconciliation, please visit https://www.actualmeds.com/.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives scalable high-touch interactions that result in meaningful patient engagement, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to and to promote adherence and reduce hospitalization and re-admissions for high risk patients. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
