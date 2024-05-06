Hereward Farms Proudly Introduces Wind Phone Initiative to Aid Grieving Hearts
We were completely honoured to be asked to put a Wind Phone at our location by our community partners. With our serene lavender fields and peaceful location, it is the perfect fit.”EAST GARAFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hereward Farms, a leading sustainable lavender farm in East Garafraxa, Ontario, is pleased to announce the installation of a Wind Phone on its picturesque 250-acre property. The Wind Phone initiative, championed by co-chairperson Heidi Vanderhorst of the grief and bereavement working group within the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative Ontario Health Team, aims to provide solace and comfort to individuals navigating the challenging journey of grief and loss.
The idea of the Wind Phone originated in Japan and has since gained global recognition for its ability to offer a unique avenue for individuals to connect with their departed loved ones. Hereward Farms' Founder and CEO, Julie Thurgood-Burnett, expressed enthusiasm for this meaningful addition to their lavender fields, stating, "When we were asked to install a Wind phone, it was a no-brainer to say yes and have one in our lavender fields. We have the perfect location, and with our fields already dedicated to my parents and Bruno, my soul dog, it was the perfect fit."
The Wind Phone concept involves placing a rotary phone in a private yet accessible location, allowing individuals to speak freely to their loved ones. This initiative aligns with National Hospice Palliative Care Week and underscores the importance of providing emotional support to those grieving the loss of a loved one.
"It's really just placing a rotary phone that's not connecting to anything in a private place, an accessible place," said Heidi Vanderhorst, highlighting the simplicity and accessibility of the Wind Phone.
The grief and bereavement working group, in collaboration with various stakeholders, including Bethell Hospice, Headwaters Health Care Centre, and Shelburne Cemetery, aims to install six Wind Phones across Dufferin Caledon. Orangeville's council has also shown strong support for this initiative, with Mayor Lisa Post expressing heartfelt approval and Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor sharing a personal anecdote about the healing power of symbolic connections to lost loved ones.
"I absolutely love the idea," Mayor Post remarked, echoing the sentiment of many council members who recognize the profound impact such initiatives can have on individuals' healing journeys.
The Wind Phone at Hereward Farms stands as a beacon of hope and support for those grappling with grief, offering a serene space where memories can be shared and healing can begin. As the community comes together to support this initiative, the launch of the Wind Phone on May 7 promises to be a poignant moment of unity and compassion.
For more information about Hereward Farms and their commitment to sustainability and community well-being, please visit [herewardfarm.com](https://www.herewardfarm.com) or contact hello@herewardfarm.com.
About Hereward Farms:
Located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, Hereward Farms is a leading sustainable lavender farm with over 6,000 lavender plants and 200,000 sunflowers spread across 250 acres. Their all-natural skincare and home products are proudly 100% Canadian, embodying the ethos of "We grow it. We make it. You love it." The farm's commitment to sustainability and community engagement makes it a cherished asset in the region.
Julie Thurgood-Burnett
Hereward Farms Inc.
+1 226-779-4973
Hereward Farms Launches Wind Phone in Lavender Fields