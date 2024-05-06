Caldwell County, NC Modernizes Permitting Processes with OpenGov
The online permit portal will offer better transparency for applicants while providing more accurate tracking of permit statuses.WAUWATOSA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing a 30% year-over-year increase in permit requests, Caldwell County, NC, required a solution to alleviate the strain on its staff caused by manual workflows and limited customer support from its existing software. After evaluating potential partners, Caldwell County chose OpenGov for its efficiency and strong track record in helping local governments digitize and streamline community services.
Caldwell County, located in western North Carolina, was struggling with a high volume of permit inquiries, which overwhelmed staff and led to significant delays in processing. The County sought a solution that could bring planning, zoning, environmental health, and building permits online while offering transparency to applicants. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the clear winner, providing a configurable, intuitive platform that integrated seamlessly with GIS systems and offered a user-friendly interface.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Caldwell County expects to see improved workflows that will enhance its ability to manage rising permit requests efficiently. The online permit portal and mobile application for inspectors will offer better transparency for applicants while providing more accurate tracking of permit statuses. The new system's robust support will empower Caldwell County's staff to meet rising demand and sustain long-term success.
Caldwell County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
