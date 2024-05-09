Youthful Savings Hosts a Socioeconomic Empowerment Event with the U.S. Embassy in Portugal

Youthful Savings Hosts Event at U.S. Embassy in Portugal

Youthful Savings celebrates its expansion to Portugal - fostering socioeconomic resilience and opportunity for youth worldwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) is excited to announce the "Socioeconomic Empowerment Through the Youth!" showcase event at the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 9, 2024. With the support of the U.S. Commercial Service from the Department of Commerce, YS is joining forces to promote socioeconomic education, youth entrepreneurship, and financial literacy among youth in Portugal.

This event aims to celebrate the implementation of its programs and innovative EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM), with various partners, such as Brave Generation Academy (BGA) and DNA Cascais. Through TLM, YS offers a unique blend of online learning exercises in personal finance, business, entrepreneurship, technology, character development, and other enrichment education that prepares youth for the real-world economy.

YS empowers young entrepreneurs through the "Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy" custom program and supports them in starting their businesses through YS’ online e-commerce platform, Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM). This ecosystem empowers the youth worldwide with other facets, such as the Community Investment Fund (CIF). CIF invests in young entrepreneurs who complete its program and go on to start real global online businesses on YSM. Whenever these young entrepreneurs buy or sell on YSM, 10% of the revenue goes back to CIF, allowing for regenerative financial growth.

This much-anticipated event aims to demonstrate the YS ecosystem to several public and private schools and other stakeholders. YS strives to expand to new demographics in Portugal. To illustrate the impact of the transformative programs in Portugal with BGA and DNA Cascais, YS is organizing a panel discussion on "Kind Capitalism Through Bottom-up Economics." This engaging dialog will explore innovative approaches to economic empowerment and provide a unique opportunity for participants to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships. This panel will feature YS, BGA, DNA Cascais, and Portugal-based visual artist Rodrigo Simas, a rock and roll photographer.

YS acquires art to increase the Youthful Savings Foundation's assets, which revert directly to the CIF. YS believes that artists who stay true to their mission inspire the next generation of world citizens. Rodrigo Simas is one such role model, encouraging young people to create businesses from a perspective of artistic integrity.

“It is an honor to be part of this event and talk about my favorite things: photography and music and how they can connect people. I appreciate Youthful Savings’ efforts to integrate art and kind capitalism." - Rodrigo Simas, Rock and Roll Photographer.

The event will spotlight the transformative role of youth-led initiatives in driving positive change and fostering inclusive economic growth. It provides a platform for all participants to contribute to the joint mission of empowering young people and building resilient communities.

YS would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the U.S. Embassy in Portugal, the U.S. Commercial Service, and all its esteemed partners for their invaluable support in organizing this event.

About Youthful Savings (YS):

YS is a tech-powered learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses through the Youthful Savings Marketplace. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.