EY Announces Kevin S. Little of Health Advocates Network as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2024 Florida Award Finalist
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future
Our success in our latest venture, Health Advocates Network, is especially meaningful having worked with the leadership team for over twenty years.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Kevin S. Little of Health Advocates Network was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Florida Award finalist. The Florida program celebrates entrepreneurs from Florida and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.
— Kevin S. Little
Kevin S. Little was one of 22 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. This is the third time Kevin S. Little has been named an EY Entrepeneur Of The Year Florida Award finalist.
“Having had the benefit and privilege of spending the formative years of my professional career at Ernst & Young, I am humbled and honored to be recognized for the third time as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Florida Award finalist,” said Kevin S. Little, Chief Executive Officer, Health Advocates Network. “My time at EY laid the foundation for the entrepreneurial achievements I have been fortunate to experience which could not have happened without the dedicated colleagues with whom I have worked along the way. Our success in our latest venture, Health Advocates Network, is especially meaningful having worked with the leadership team for over twenty years.” Health Advocates Network is a leading, quality-oriented scale provider of workforce solutions to healthcare systems and governmental agencies nationwide.
Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 14 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit www.ey.com/us/eoy.
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies servicing healthcare clients. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.hanstaff.com.
