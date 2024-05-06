U.S. Chamber Announces Former U.S. Senator Richard Burr as Co-Chair for BASIC Coalition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced today former U.S. Senator Richard Burr will serve as honorary co-chair alongside Judge Paul Michael (Ret.) for its Business Alliance to Stop Innovation Confiscation (BASIC) Coalition. The BASIC Coalition launched in March 2024 to counter emerging policy threats to U.S. innovation from excessive government micromanagement, including a recent Biden Administration proposal allowing the government to seize the intellectual property (IP) rights held by American companies.

“The Chamber is thrilled Sen. Burr will serve as honorary co-chair of the BASIC Coalition,” said Tom Quaadman, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President. “His decades of experience representing one of the most innovative states in the country is an invaluable asset to our Coalition. The BASIC Coalition will benefit greatly from his perspectives, expertise, and insights as we engage in our seven-figure campaign to stop march-in rights and defend free enterprise.”

“Drawing from my 28 years of experience as a former U.S. Senator and Congressman, and the Ranking Member of the Senate HELP Committee, I am wholeheartedly committed to the mission of the BASIC Coalition,” said Sen. Richard Burr. “This mission, which is to safeguard private property rights from unwarranted government seizure and to staunchly defend the principles of free enterprise, resonates deeply with me. It is with immense pride and honor that I serve as its honorary co-chair.”

“The proposed misuse of march-in rights is a matter of grave concern. It not only contravenes the well-established principles of U.S. law, but also threatens to undermine the very bedrock of American ingenuity. This could have far-reaching implications, jeopardizing our nation’s capacity for innovation and potentially stunting economic growth. We must stand firm against such actions, for they risk eroding the entrepreneurial spirit that has been the driving force behind America’s success story. I look forward to my work with the Coalition to uphold the values that make our nation truly great and protect America’s free enterprise innovation ecosystem.”

The BASIC Coalition is comprised of diverse voices from the energy, technology, manufacturing, telecommunications, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical industries who share a common belief in the benefits of public-private partnerships to deliver solutions, solve problems and enhance lives.