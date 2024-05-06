Department Offers Ag Education Outreach in D.C. Area Charter School 

May 6, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 6, 2024) – In an effort to encourage and inform students about potential careers in agriculture, a team from the Maryland Department of Agriculture recently spoke to students in the STEAM Café program at the Friendship Public Charter School in Washington, D.C. Short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, the STEAM Café is offered to grades 9-12 and serves as an opportunity for students to engage in lively conversations, listen to presentations and participate in student-led activities with STEAM professionals from different career fields. Now in its second year, the direct outreach to students interested in accessing career opportunities across agriculture’s many sectors has gained increased interest.

“Last year our students greatly benefited from their presentation, so we were thrilled to have them back this year,” said Phillip Izlar, Friendship Public Charter School Experiential Learning Coordinator.

“Offering these types of connections to agriculture is key to building a stronger foundation for ag education for future generations,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Thank you to the team for being a part of this important outreach!”

Dr. Janine Davenport, Acting State Veterinarian for the department, Jennifer Swanson, the department’s Spay and Neuter Grant Program coordinator and Jennifer Reynolds, Coordinator of Equine and Poultry Extension Activities in the Animal Sciences Department at the University of Maryland spent the day with a group of 30 students visiting the USDA APHIS National Plant Germplasm Quartino Center at the USDA-Beltsville MD Agricultural Research Center followed by a self guided tour of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Patuxent Research Refuge exhibits.

“It was a joy to witness the expansion of young minds as they experienced Agriculture,” said Acting State Vet Dr. Janine Davenport. “I am so excited to meet such bright students that are interested in STEAM careers, and am grateful for the opportunity to help them explore all the possibilities in this industry,” added Spay and Neuter Grant Program Administrator Jen Swanson.

Jen Reynolds of the University of Maryland agreed “This has been a great partnership and has brought ideas and STEAM-related career options front and center to a great group of students. It has been fantastic to show how many opportunities are available to work closely in Agriculture even in what is considered a very urban area. USDA APHIS does important work and it was so good to see them showcased on this trip,”

For more information about the outreach efforts, please contact Jen Swanson, Coordinator Spay & Neuter Grant Program at 410-841-5766 or jen.swanson@maryland.gov.

###