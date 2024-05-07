Flexco Fleet Services celebrates the retirement of Brian Myers, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

A family-owned and operated company with over 32 years of experience, Flexco Fleet Services has emerged as a market leader in the fleet remarketing services industry. Brian Myers, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Flexco Fleet Services

After a successful 18-year stint with Flexco Fleet Services, Brian Myers, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, announces his retirement.

PLAIN CITY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of May 30, 2024, Brian Myers, Flexco Fleet Services’ Vice President of Sales & Marketing is retiring. Brian has spent the last 18 years of his career with Flexco Fleet Services, however his experience in the automotive industry spans 35 years and began early on, just after graduating college.

Brian’s vast career history includes multiple sales and management roles within the automotive sector, including roles at National Car Rental, GE Capital, and Donlen. Throughout his career, Brian has remained steadfast in his love for both automotive and fleet.

During his tenure with Flexco, Brian contributed significantly to the ongoing success and growth of the company. His leadership, experience, and ability to connect with others in the automotive and fleet industries made him an invaluable asset and a critical resource for strategic sales initiatives and new business opportunities.

Brian gained immediate traction as Vice President at Flexco by leveraging his experience gained in the leased vehicle space—quickly identifying that Flexco could conduct new business not only by remarketing company owned fleets, but also through remarketing for companies that utilized corporate lease programs.

To address the needs of this new customer audience, additional services would need to be added, including transportation services, storage services, and the expansion of existing title services offerings and the introduction of a Driver/Employee Sale program.

Successful leaders in the fleet industry prepare, listen, and are candid and honest. Responding to customer needs with integrity-based actions and solutions can separate a professional from others in their field, and Brian has proven that theory over and over, throughout his career at Flexco.

Brian has been an advocate for, and a long-time member of NAFA Fleet Management Association, Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association (ALFA), and NTEA Work Truck Association. Brian has also served on AFLA’s Communications Task Force and a Local NAFA Board.

According to Brian, “NAFA, AFLA, and NTEA are organizations that provide invaluable networking and professional engagement opportunities, as well as industry events, volunteer opportunities, and more. Each organization ensures excellent occasions to build lasting relationships with industry associates and like-minded professionals… In my opinion, fleet professionals are some of the nicest, most interesting people I have ever met!”

When asked if Brian had any influential mentors that encouraged or inspired him, Brian shared the following, “I have been fortunate to have had many memorable individuals to learn from throughout my career. In my first sales position with National Car Rental, Clint Moebes, the Director of Sales, not only gave me one of my first opportunities in automotive but taught me what paths were needed to build successful business relationships. I am grateful to Clint for his professionalism and willingness to guide me in those early days.”

Brian continued, “I’ve had the pleasure of closing out the last 18+ years of my career with Flexco Fleet Services, which was founded by Ron Shoemaker back in 1992 and now a market leader in fleet remarketing services. Ron’s innovation and his ‘There’s never a closed door’ attitude catapulted me professionally, as well as personally. His undeniable ability to advise and encourage never wavers.”

Ron Shoemaker, the Founder of Flexco Fleet Services stated, “My relationship with Brian started out 18+ years ago, with us being competitors, but that relationship evolved quickly, and shortly thereafter we became colleagues and then friends… Today, I consider Brian part of my family, and I also consider myself a better human being because of knowing him.”

Chad Shoemaker, Flexco’s Chief Executive Officer also added, “To me Brian was a mentor, confidant, and a friend. He was relentless in his pursuit of success but never seemed to have a ceiling. Brian is endlessly kind and a great person. He has been an invaluable asset to the growth of Flexco’s businesses.”

Brian's legacy of excellence and the principles he so passionately embodies will continue to be an exemplary standard with which Flexco will continue to operate. As an industry, we all wish Brian Myers the best as he pursues new adventures in retirement, and we congratulate him on his many career achievements.

About Flexco Fleet Services

A family-owned and operated company with over 32 years of experience, Flexco Fleet Services has emerged as a market leader in the fleet services industry. Flexco specializes in vehicle remarketing, transportation services, title & registration services (in all 50 states), and driver/employee vehicle purchase programs. Flexco is committed to operating an integrity-based business where customers’ needs remain their North Star.