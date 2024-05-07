Cycle Labs Announces Expansion of Global Services Through Enhanced delaPlex Partnership

Enhanced Partnership Set to Elevate Customer Experience with Advanced Expert Resources

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, is delighted to announce the expansion of its global services capabilities through a strengthened partnership with delaPlex, a global business technology consultancy and services firm.

This partnership expansion is designed to enhance Cycle Labs' capacity to provide comprehensive service delivery resources for its partners, speeding up product development and implementation. Additionally, it empowers delaPlex to enhance its Global Enterprise Centers of Excellence, thereby enriching its offerings in testing and automation services across key areas such as supply chain logistics and workforce management.

Josh Owen, CEO and Co-founder of Cycle Labs, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our strategic and enhanced collaboration with delaPlex is not just a significant milestone but an evolution in our efforts to innovate and expand our service capabilities globally. This partnership extends our reach and expedites product development to surpass customer and partner expectations, introducing a top-tier staffing strategy that leverages deep Cycle expertise and cutting-edge technology such as AI and Machine Learning. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible, enhancing our global Cycle Services capacity, and enabling our partners to integrate Cycle seamlessly into their workflows, thus enriching their offerings without compromising traditional revenue streams."

Manish Sachdeva, delaPlex Founder and CEO, reflected on the deepening ties with Cycle Labs: "Our enhanced and deepened partnership with Cycle Labs not only strategically positions us to expand our Global Enterprise Centers of Excellence but also further strengthens our testing and automation services to deliver value-driven, superior solutions to our clients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation, aiming to streamline operations and accelerate time-to-market for businesses. With our dedicated global Cycle Services team, we are focused on enhancing product quality and providing robust partner-focused services and staffing solutions."

This partnership combines Cycle Labs' industry-leading testing platform with delaPlex's quality engineering expertise and is poised to revolutionize automated testing worldwide. The partnership provides innovative testing solutions and enhanced service, contributing to predictability and risk reduction in the global enterprise market.



About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About delaPlex

delaPlex is a leading US-based global business technology consultancy and services firm specializing in value-driven, actionable solutions, empowering businesses to excel, adapt, and thrive. Our collaboration team of innovative technology experts and product specialists deliver modern, tailored solutions aligned with our client’s unique business goals and objectives. Since 2008, delaPlex has built a reputation for excellence and trust by prioritizing client satisfaction and going above and beyond. For more information, please visit delaplex.com.