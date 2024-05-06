Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, May 6, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, May 6, includes the following:
Monday, May 6 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Ignite Women’s Brunch at the Myrtle Beach Classic hosted by Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
