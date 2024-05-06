International School Of Ministry Presents The 6th Edition Of Global Ministers' Classroom With Pastor Chris
The International School Of Ministry (ISM), under the guidance and direction of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is introducing the Global Ministers' Classroom (GMC)LAGOS, WEST AFRICA, NIGERIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International School Of Ministry (ISM), under the guidance and direction of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is introducing the Global Ministers' Classroom (GMC), an interdenominational program that has in attendance all categories of Ministers of the Gospel. Pastors, Prophets, Evangelists, Bishops, Apostles, Youth Ministers, Church Founders, and other Ministry Leaders. It is a Global Online Classroom that is an interactive session to share knowledge and grow deeper in the spiritual calling for the work of the Ministry.
This ISM Global Ministers' Classroom has recorded tremendous success over the years, evident in the growth of Ministers' attendance from 8 million in 2018 to 78 million in 2022. The 2022 attendance figure has doubled as the ISM recorded a staggering 168 million Ministers in attendance in 2023 – making it the world's largest online Classroom. This is owed to the manifestation of the power of God that has enabled Minstry's growth and advancement for all the attending Ministers since the inception of the program in 2018. The abundant insights and unparalleled knowledge from the teachings of Pastor Chris and other seasoned Ministers, as well as testimonies from the program, have been requisites to ignite the passion for Ministry work, as many Ministers of the Gospel yearn to advance the Kingdom of God in this end time.
The 2024 Global Ministers' Classroom with Pastor Chris will be the 6th edition that is scheduled to be held by 2 PM (GMT +1) from Friday, May 24, 2024, to Saturday, May 25, 2024. This program is expected to be the best edition so far, as it will feature thought-provoking teachings from Senior Ministers around the world who are adept in the teachings of the Gospel, a myriad of testimonies, Questions and Answers sessions with Pastor Chris, as well as a panel discussion on carefully selected topics that are relevant to Ministers' spiritual growth and their impact as positive change agents to the world.
This 24-hour life-changing program will be a live broadcast on all ISM online platforms, available in all languages to enable every Minister to have a full grasp of participation without language or geographic barriers. There have been bundles of testimonies cutting across the last five (5) editions of the program. Here are the cross-sections of some of the testimonies:
“Pastor Chris taught about what manner of man we are, and the Holy Spirit was ministering to me that if you look into the Word, you will see what manner of Church we are supposed to be. When the Pastor said, “This year is the year of the Prolific Church, wherever you are, just proliferate,” I didn’t think about how, being in Europe, I just stepped into the prophecy. I returned from the GMC with a bigger heart and vision for Europe because Europe really needs to be reached. Praise the Lord!” –Pastor Marlien Lawend from the Netherlands (GMC 2023).
“Being mentored by the man of God, Pastor Chris, is one of the greatest blessings any minister can ask for. I always look forward to opportunities to hear the teachings with Pastor Chris, and all that I received from the GMC was more than teaching; they were life, truth and practical, too. As he spoke, I was hearing the Holy Spirit speak solutions to issues in my ministry. I took action notes for implementation. These are things you can’t find in a Theology book. Thank you so much, Pastor Sir, for yielding yourself to the ministry of the Spirit in such a very special way and for always pouring out the wisdom of God into us, your children. I love you dearly Sir.” – Pastor Isaiah Fine from UK (GMC 2022). To register , Visit Here.
International School Of Ministry (ISM) is an initiative by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to train and equip Gospel ministers on ways to grow and carry the power in the teachings of Jesus Christ to all and sundry. Blended in the vision of teaching, demonstration, and impartation, ISM has empowered thousands of Ministers across the world with courses like Kingdom Finance, Soul Winning, Structuring for Growth, Introduction to Ministry, the Work of a Pastor, Church Administration, Ministry Gifts, Lay Ministry, etc.
