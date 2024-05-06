Chief Justice, Judicial Council Honor Public Servants of California's Judicial Branch

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and the Judicial Council of California this week are honoring the public servants of California's judicial branch.

Said California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero: "I want to thank all our dedicated public servants, judicial officers, and court professionals—more than 20,000 strong—who help run and manage California’s judicial branch. We make up the largest and best, in my view, court system in the nation. This is a noble profession and there is dignity in the work we do to provide access to justice in every part of our state."

Since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week has been celebrated during the first week of May to honor the people who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local, and tribal government employees.

A video produced by the Judicial Council highlights six of California's dedicated public servants, who speak about why they choose to serve in the judicial branch:

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero;



Tyler Nguyen, a court interpreter in the Vietnamese language for the Superior Court of Sacramento County;



Jose Lara, an attorney who assists unrepresented litigants for the Superior Courts of Butte, Glenn, and Tehama Counties;



La Taunya Green, a court services supervisor for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County;



Tina Hopper, a senior research attorney for the Superior Court of Kern County; and



Scharonica Smith, a criminal court clerk supervisor for the Superior Court of Alameda County.



