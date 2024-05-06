Young European Ambassadors in Azerbaijan host workshops on research and financial literacy

On 4 May, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Azerbaijan organised a workshop on financial literacy.

The ‘EuroFinance: Boosting Global Financial Literacy with EU Support’ workshop was held in person by two YEAs, Ramila Azizli and Emin Alizada, as young professionals experienced in the field, and gathered 11 young people. The session aimed to equip young individuals with knowledge of finance, and budget management on personal and professional levels by using specific frameworks and tools.

“The event was highly engaging,” one participant said. “It provided valuable insights that were particularly enlightening for someone outside the finance field. I intend to apply the knowledge I gained on effective budgeting and smart investing both in my future career and personal life.”

Earlier, on April 18, YEAs in Azerbaijan hosted a ‘EuroSkills: Navigating Research in the European Union’ worksop, conducted in person by Ahmad Alili, an expert in international public policy and regional security,. Eighteen young people participated in the face-to-face event.

This session focused on effective research methodologies in social and natural sciences, essential skills for preparing research papers, and case study analysis.

“It was a great experience to learn extensively about research methods. This session increased my interest in social sciences,” one of the participants said.

This series of activities marked the end of the European Year of Skills initiative in April. The European Year of Skills aimed at boosting competitiveness, investment in training, and upskilling opportunities in the labour market.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.”