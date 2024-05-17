International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia: EU calls to prevent all forms of violence against LGBTI persons

“Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia have no place in the European Union or anywhere in the world. Ensuring that no one is left behind requires us to focus on fighting inequalities and multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said today in a statement on behalf of the EU, on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT Day).

He added that equality, freedom and justice must apply to everyone regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.

According to the EU, LGBTI persons worldwide continue to be targets of violence, discrimination, and stigmatisation: “In too many places, LGBTI persons are excluded and under attack for who they are, and who they love.”

The EU strongly condemns laws, which criminalise consensual same sex conduct. Such laws, says the EU, violate international human rights law, regional legal instruments and even national constitutions.

On IDAHOT Day, the EU called on governments around the world to repeal discriminatory legislation, take action to tackle and eliminate hate crimes and hate speech, prevent all forms of violence against LGBTI persons, and tackle structural and institutional barriers and biases that still limit the participation of LGBTI persons in decision-making and political processes.

