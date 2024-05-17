EU, BMZ and GIZ support the engagement of young people in policy-making inArmenia
Youth engagement in policymaking is essential as it empowers young people, fostering
a sense of responsibility and ownership over societal progress. It helps to address
issues that directly impact the younger generation’s future and ensure that the policies
and laws are inclusive and reflective of the diverse needs and aspirations of the entire
population.
In April-May 2024, through the highly interactive Information and Public Consultation
Sessions over 500 young people across the country were provided with the opportunity
to voice their thoughts, comments and suggestions regarding the draft Youth Policy Law
of Armenia. As part of the event young people were welcomed by the representatives of
the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, EU Delegation to
Armenia and GIZ.
An essential outcome of these sessions implemented in partnership with the Youth
Organizations Union of Armenia was the formulation of policy recommendations by
young people related to the draft, as well as ensuring a comprehensive understanding of
the law among them. The recommendations will be presented to relevant authorities,
serving as a collective representation of the views and input from young people across
Armenia.
The initiative was implemented within the framework of the EU4Youth: Youth
Engagement and Empowerment Project co-funded by the European Union and German
Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented
by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH as part of the
Strengthening Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership Project.