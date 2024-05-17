EU, BMZ and GIZ support the engagement of young people in policy-making inArmenia

Youth engagement in policymaking is essential as it empowers young people, fostering

a sense of responsibility and ownership over societal progress. It helps to address

issues that directly impact the younger generation’s future and ensure that the policies

and laws are inclusive and reflective of the diverse needs and aspirations of the entire

population.

In April-May 2024, through the highly interactive Information and Public Consultation

Sessions over 500 young people across the country were provided with the opportunity

to voice their thoughts, comments and suggestions regarding the draft Youth Policy Law

of Armenia. As part of the event young people were welcomed by the representatives of

the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, EU Delegation to

Armenia and GIZ.

An essential outcome of these sessions implemented in partnership with the Youth

Organizations Union of Armenia was the formulation of policy recommendations by

young people related to the draft, as well as ensuring a comprehensive understanding of

the law among them. The recommendations will be presented to relevant authorities,

serving as a collective representation of the views and input from young people across

Armenia.

The initiative was implemented within the framework of the EU4Youth: Youth

Engagement and Empowerment Project co-funded by the European Union and German

Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented

by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH as part of the

Strengthening Civil Society in the Eastern Partnership Project.