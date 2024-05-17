EU supports improved Ukrainian–Moldovan border crossing cooperation as part of Solidarity Lanes

On 16 May, the European Commission, together with Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and the United States, inaugurated the renewed Ukrainian-Moldovan border crossing point in Reni, Ukraine.

As part of the Solidarity Lanes initiative, the Commission supported works on this border crossing point to allow for smoother traffic flow through the border, as well as better connectivity between Ukraine, Moldova and Romania.

Joint Ukrainian-Moldovan border controls will speed up border crossings in both directions, allowing goods transported by road to reach their destination faster. Additionally, the EU has earmarked up to €11 million for further substantial renovation and potential expansion of the border crossing point, as well as for the development of other priority border infrastructure.

The inauguration took place in the context of regular talks between the EU, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and the US on further increasing the efficiency of the Danube corridor for current and future needs.

“Since the establishment of the Solidarity Lanes in May 2022, the Danube corridor has been an excellent example of the close cooperation between Ukraine, Moldova and Romania – the largest share of goods exiting and entering Ukraine have used this corridor for the past two years, with logistics costs comparable to the Black Sea route,” Adina Vălean, Commissioner for Transport, said. She added that the renovation of the Reni border crossing point would further reduce waiting times at the border, and thus increase the attractiveness of this route.

To date, the Solidarity Lanes have allowed Ukraine to export more than 136 million tonnes of goods, including for example grain, ores, and steel, and to import more than 52 million tonnes of goods it needs. The Solidarity Lanes have generated some €50 billion of income for Ukraine’s economy and allowed for imports into Ukraine of goods worth some €107 billion from the EU.

