MDC offers free Tastes and Sights of Spring prairie event May 25 at El Dorado Springs

El Dorado Springs, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Tastes and Sights of Spring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie Conservation Area near El Dorado Springs. Bo Brown, author of Foraging the Ozarks and Foraging Central Grasslands, will share how native prairie and grassland plants were traditionally used to provide sustainable food sources. Bo will answer all your prairie foraging questions and have a short book signing.

Attendees can talk with MDC biologists about ways to create wildlife friendly plantings using edible natives. MDC staff and volunteers will also talk about grassland birds, prairie ecology, plant identification, and how prairies change through the seasons. The event includes time on the prairie. Participants should be prepared to spend the day outdoors and bring water, snacks, sunscreen, hat, and appropriate footwear. They should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

This event is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46d.