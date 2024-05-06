Coastal Infusion Services Joins PromptCare
COMPANY CONTINUES EXPANSION OF ITS NATIONWIDE INFUSION THERAPY DIVISIONNEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PromptCare, a leader in at-home and alternate-site infusion therapy, proudly announced today that Louisiana-based Coastal Infusion Services is now part of the PromptCare family of companies.
Coastal Infusion Services provides at-home and alternate-site infusion services throughout the southern U.S. It also cares for patients at six state-of-the-art Ambulatory Infusion Suites (AISs) strategically located throughout southern Louisiana. As an ACHC-accredited specialty pharmacy, Coastal Infusion Services also provides an extensive portfolio of infusion and injection medications.
Coastal Infusion Services was founded in 2017 and is one of the largest home infusion therapy providers and operators of AISs in the region. It is ACHC® Accredited and provides infusion therapies for immunology, gastroenterology, neurology, endocrinology, and rheumatology specialties.
With the addition of Coastal Infusion Services, PromptCare further expands its national footprint and mission to help patients with rare and chronic medical conditions to live their fullest lives.
"Coastal Infusion Services is a highly complementary fit for PromptCare’s exceptional specialty pharmacy and infusion suite business,” says Hunter Farrar, CEO of Coastal Infusion Services. “Together we will provide life-changing, cost-effective infusion and specialty drug therapies to even more patients throughout the region and the country."
“This is a unique opportunity to combine two organizations with deeply experienced clinical teams and industry-best patient satisfaction and outcomes,” says Paul Jardina, CEO of PromptCare. “With this acquisition, PromptCare further expands our reach to care for patients who need high-quality infusion therapy in the safe setting of their choice.”
PromptCare is a recognized leader in delivering specialty pharmacy and nursing services to patients with chronic medical conditions and rare genetic conditions like bleeding disorders. PromptCare’s certified pharmacists and nurses specialize in customized infusion therapy, in-home nursing care, and on-site clinical treatments for adult and pediatric patients nationwide. PromptCare emphasizes comprehensive patient support programs, self-infusion education, financial assistance, accessibility, and ongoing monitoring to ensure patients receive meaningful resources to meet their therapy goals.
About PromptCare
PromptCare is a leading national provider of in-home and alternate-site infusion therapies and high-tech, hands-on respiratory services. With nearly 40 years of providing compassionate clinical care to patients with chronic and complex health conditions, PromptCare holds accreditations from URAC and ACHC. The company's pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nurses, and dietitians treat patients across the United States. For more information, please visit promptcare.com.
