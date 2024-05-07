Virtual Field Surpasses Two Million Exams Conducted with Pioneering Virtual Visual Field Technology
Company Marks Another Milestone in Eye Care Innovation
This milestone is not just a number — it reflects the transformative impact we’re making in the fields of ophthalmology and optometry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, today announced that doctors and eye care professionals have conducted more than two million patient exams using its portable, patient-friendly headsets. This latest milestone underscores the company's pivotal role in transforming eye care testing and diagnoses since it was founded in 2018.
The company’s current VF3 and VF3 Pro headsets, the most advanced in the industry, enable comprehensive eye exams with unprecedented precision, accuracy and efficiency. Chosen by thousands of optometrists and ophthalmologists in both the U.S. and Canada, the Virtual Field experience makes it easier for practitioners to diagnose and monitor a wide array of conditions while providing an exceptional patient experience.
Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, stated, “Crossing the two million exam mark is a significant achievement for us, we are proud to stand at the forefront of this exciting evolution in patient care and experience. This milestone is not just a number — it reflects the transformative impact we’re making in the fields of ophthalmology and optometry. As we mark this milestone, our focus remains on continuous innovation and broadening our reach to help more patients, doctors and technicians experience the benefits of virtual visual field testing.”
James Murphy, MD, said “There are several aspects of the Virtual Field experience that patients enjoy, but comfort is a big one. I serve a population of patients who are in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. Many of them have spine and neck issues, are wheelchair-bound, or otherwise have mobility and stamina limitations. Elderly patients love the experience of a wearable headset and, contrary to what one might assume, are very capable of reliably performing SAP if allowed a higher degree of comfort for the duration of the test compared to traditional, tabletop perimetry. There are a lot of benefits to having this technology in your office simply from a patient satisfaction perspective."
He added, "Additionally, Virtual Field saves staff time. Staff members are able to set patients up pretty quickly and let the audio instructions from the headset guide the patient in their native language which automates the one-on-one coaching they usually have to do and increases the reliability of the results. Virtual Field is reliable and accurate. I'm very happy with Virtual Field and thrilled they are announcing this two million exam milestone!"
About Virtual Field
Virtual Field is at the forefront of virtual visual field testing. Virtual Field’s clinicians have completed more than two million exams and counting. The company’s mission revolves around transforming the eye exam experience. Utilized by thousands of practitioners, from budding doctors to top-tier hospitals, Virtual Field's user-friendly headset and integrated product suite has become an indispensable part of patient testing, diagnosis, and eye care practice growth. For more information, visit Virtual Field’s website.
